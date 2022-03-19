Timely actions to contain current account deficit bear fruit: PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that timely actions to contain current account deficit are bearing fruit.
Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that current account deficit shrank to only $0.5bn in February which is $2bn lower than in January and lowest monthly deficit so far this fiscal year.
The premier further said that exports close to all-time high and imports are down 21% from their peak and strong growth in large scale manufacturing.