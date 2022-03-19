News Desk

Two drug peddlers held with 230 liquor bottles

The police arrested two drug peddlers besides recovery of more than two hundred liquor bottles here on Saturday.

According to details, under the supervision of SDPO Saddar Circle Syed Kazim Naqvi and headed by SHO Atif Raza, the police team launched a crackdown against dealers of narcotics in the jurisdiction of the City police station in Chakwal.

During the raid, two drug peddlers Yousaf Masih s/o Selman Masih and Shahzad Masih s/o Salamat Masih were arrested and a car was impounded after the recovery of 230 bottles liquor.

The police registered a case against the nabbed drug peddlers and started an investigation.

