11 more persons diagnosed Covid-19 positive in district

Rawalpindi – As many as 11 more patients were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi, with six belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Rawal Town, and one each from Gujar Khan, Kahuta and Potohar Town.
According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, four confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including two in the Institute of Urology and one in the Fauji Foundation and Bilal Hospital.
The report updated that two patients were stable and two were on double oxygen support.
“As many as 6,547,701 people including 44,704 health workers had been vaccinated against coronavirus since the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021,” it informed.
The district health authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,692 samples were collected, out of which 1,681 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent.

