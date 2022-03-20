681 lady police recruits pass out

LAHORE – As many as 681 policewomen have successfully completed the 13th Lady Recruit Course at the Police Training College (PTC), Chung. This was stated by PTC Commandant DIG Ahmed Jamalur Rehman during an address to the passing-out parade of the 13th Lady Recruit Course. He said that the course was attended by policewomen from 11 districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh, adding that most of them were graduates and master degree holders. Punjab DIG Training Rao Abdul Karim, while speaking at the passing-out parade ceremony, said that special attention was being paid to training and welfare of women personnel. The PTC commandant said that the policewomen had been provided advanced professional training for a period of 39 weeks.

“They were provided practical training in arms handling and all other skills required for the field duty,” he added. The Punjab DIG Training awarded shields and cash prizes to the best performing officers during the course.

Mumtaz Ghulam Rasool of Lodhran police won the first position in all-round performance, and the first position in Law.

Ayesha Bibi of Multan police won the first position in both fire and parade.

In the all-round performance, second position was won by Anila Bakhtawar of DG Khan police. Rubab Mazhar of Lahore police clinched the third position. SP Admin and Security Tariq Aziz, Course Commander Rana Muhammad Bilal and other officers also witnessed the passing-out parade.