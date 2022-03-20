7kg hashish seized, one held in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT – Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a motorcyclist and seized narcotics from him in the Abakhel area of Lakki Marwat.

According to a police official, a police party intercepted the suspected motorcyclist and seized a plastic bag from him. “The plastic bag contained 07kg hashish”, he maintained. The motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Tariq was arrested and his motorcycle was also impounded.

The official said that Lakki Marwat police had registered a case under relevant sections of law and started investigation.