Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot Garrison, no loss incurred: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Sunday shared that an accidental fire broke out at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison, however, no loss was incurred during the incident, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted.

According to the ISPR, due to short circuiting, accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison.

“Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life,” the military’s media wing said.

The response from the ISPR came after social media was abuzz with reports of fire and explosions from the Sialkot area.