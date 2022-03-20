News Desk

Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot Garrison, no loss incurred: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Sunday shared that an accidental fire broke out at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison, however, no loss was incurred during the incident, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted.

According to the ISPR, due to short circuiting, accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison.

“Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life,” the military’s media wing said.

The response from the ISPR came after social media was abuzz with reports of fire and explosions from the Sialkot area.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry: PTI dissidents to face lifetime disqualification

Islamabad

Speaker bound to call NA session within 14 days of requisition: Marriyum

National

PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Malakand today

Lahore

Punjab govt to set up 317 Ramazan bazaars across province

National

Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund faces financial problems

Islamabad

PTI D-Chowk rally: PM Imran wants all records to be broken of public attendance

National

Egyptian foreign minister arrives to attend OIC-CFM

National

Pakistan reports 375 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

NA Speaker asked to start no-confidence proceedings on Monday

Islamabad

Crooks, traitors falling in a trap, PM tells supporters

1 of 293

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More