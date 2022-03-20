News Desk

PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid claims PPP offered Rs160m to buy vote

Member Nation Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday claimed of having offered Rs160 million by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Speaking in a video message, Nusrat Wahid said that people from PPP had contacted here twice and offered 160 million.

The PTI MNA mentioned, “This amount of the money is difficult to be ignored but what will I do with this money?”

She went on to say that she thinks Haraam earnings just not only spoil faces but spoil the generations too. The deterioration of the generations causes great loss. Therefore, one must deal with expenses in smaller earnings and the offer was given from both the provinces including Sindh and Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Assembly member Nusraf Wahid did not name the people who offered money.

