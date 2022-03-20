Character building guarantor of nation building, says Sarwar

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that character building was the guarantor of nation building as it helped foster high traditions in the society.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Punjab Girl Guides Association at Governor House here on Saturday, he said that the global members of Girl Guides were more than 10 million. “This movement provides a platform to women and girls to develop their capabilities as citizens,” he said and added that it provided girls with an opportunity to develop and hone their skills in various fields, including education, as well as their physical health and fitness. “Along with their physical health and fitness, they develop confidence and a sense of accomplishment,” he pointed out.

Punjab Girl Guides Association President Begum Perveen Sarwar and others were also present on the occasion. Ch Sarwar said that the Girl Guides Association was playing an important role for the education and training of children as well as their character building. “A healthy and trained woman plays an important role not only at home but also in the development of the country,” he said and added that the Girl Guides movement was playing an important role in keeping young girls healthy and active.

“This movement provides training to girls in dealing with emergencies and prevention of social evils,” he maintained.

The Punjab governor said that women were the main pillar of the society. “They play an important role in providing relief and rehabilitation to the victims. Along with the education of the children, their training and character building was essential,” he stated.

The governor said that success was possible only through guidance and training in the practical field. “Along with education, extracurricular activities play an important role in mental and physical well-being as well as character building and make them productive members of society,” he pointed out.