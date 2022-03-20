Chitral, Karak, suitable for olive production: KP Governor

peshawar – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Saturday directed provincial Agriculture and Forest Departments to identify suitable places for cultivation of olives and Saffron in the province.

He issued these directives while talking to administrative heads of the Agriculture and Forest Departments in Governor House. He highlighted the significance of both departments in production of honey, olives and saffron, adding that they should work under a comprehensive plan to identify and protect suitable places for the purpose.

The Governor said that district Chitral, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat and Khyber are suitable areas for the production of honey, olives and saffron. He said that locals should be involves through cooperative farming in production process.