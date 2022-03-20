Anadolu

Civilian deaths in Ukraine war hit 847, while over 1,390 injured: UN

The number of civilian deaths recorded since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine has reached 847, while 1,399 more have been injured, the UN Human Rights Office said on Saturday.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days,” said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, according to the rights office.

It said receipt of information “from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.”

This concerns, for example, Izyum in the Kharkiv region, and Mariupol and Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Russia began its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

More than 3.32 million refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN.

