Crooks, traitors falling in a trap, PM tells supporters

Imran Khan asks PTI workers to hold peaceful protests

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan while leaving a message for his workers and supporters Saturday said that the crooks and traitors of the country are falling in a trap. The Prime Minister also shared a saying of spiritual instructor Shams Tabrizi on Twitter.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 38.3-kms, six lanes Rawalpindi Ring Road project, the prime minister referred to the opposition’s politics and said it was necessary for the public to differentiate between virtue and evil.

He said there is a market to purchase the conscience of people through illegal pelf. The prime minister said the police force was summoned from the Sindh province to guard the Sindh House where illegal activities were taking place.

“Is it rightful for those who have changed loyalties after accepting the dirty money?” he posed a question.

“The public should witness this kind of politics which had always pushed the country behind in terms of progress and prosperity,” he opined. The prime minister said huge bags of money had been doled out to purchase the loyalties of people.

In a major policy shift, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed PTI leaders and workers to hold peaceful demonstrations and avoid confrontation with the people of opposition parties as the holding of peaceful protest was their legal right.

These people, he said, had plundered the national wealth and sent it abroad. No one among them ever felt ashamed. These things did not happen in a democratic system, the prime minister said, adding that in the West, there was no place for corrupt elements.

Congratulating the residents of Rawalpindi, he expressed the confidence that the ring road project would bring vital change in the whole area through vast connectivity, by saving travel time, and spurring business activities.

The prime minister, while referring to Lahore ring road said, this project in Lahore had already brought huge changes and stressed upon undertaking similar projects for the other cities of Punjab like Faisalabad and Sialkot as hubs of exports.

The prime minister noted that unchecked expansion of megacities had been creating myriad issues from availability of cultivable land to provision of safe drinking water and proper waste disposal system.

He said that he had directed the chief secretaries to prepare master plans of big cities which would be submitted shortly.

He further observed that the unplanned expansion of cities had also shrunk space for the cultivation of crops and green areas, adding, the ring roads around the big cities would act as buffer zones against the growth of settlements.

He said such planning was necessary to save the agricultural lands for the future generations.

About the Nullah Leh project, which is in the heart of Rawalpindi city, the prime minister announced that it would be launched within the next three weeks as Rawalpindi city had witnessed expansion with traffic congestion issues. Citing Lahore, the prime minister said along with the expansion of megacities, emerged the issues of lack of basic necessities, waste disposal, provision of potable water and depletion of groundwater table.

The prime minister said through the projects like Lahore Ravi city and the Central Business District, they had been utilising the dead capital which would bring billions of dollars investment and huge employment opportunities.

He further informed that the government also planned the construction of industrial zones along the ring roads.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was being executed by the PTI’s government which would have all the facilities.

Giving further details of the project, he said it was awarded to FWO and would be completed within twenty-four months.

He said different public uplift projects worth Rs195 billion had been underway in the province.

On the occasion, Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, while criticising the political opponents, said the corrupt, looters and absconders could not defeat Imran Khan.

He said the opposition leaders would repent over their shabby efforts as they had gathered to save their skins only. The minister requested the prime minister for early completion of Nullah Leh Expressway project to benefit the whole population of Rawalpindi city.

Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the PTI’s government was completing ‘this project as gift’ to the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The previous two governments had failed to accord any priority to public-oriented projects, he added.