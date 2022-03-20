News Desk

Egyptian foreign minister arrives to attend OIC-CFM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Islamabad Sunday morning to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to start from March 22.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi received the guest upon his arrival at Islamabad airport.

In a Twitter statement, Ashrafi said the Egyptian foreign minister is visiting Pakistan after 24 years.

The OIC conference will start in Islamabad from Tuesday. The 48th summit is being convened under the theme: “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.”

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar tweeted that the conference will coincide with “launch of celebrations of 75th Anniversary of Pakistan’s independence on Pakistan Day”.

