Foundation stone of Emergency Block, Trauma Centre laid at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday laid the foundation stone of new Emergency Block and Trauma Centre at Jinnah Hospital.

The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs7.75 billion and completed by June next year.

The new Emergency Block and Trauma Centre will have 250 beds and eight floors. It will include the departments of medical and surgery triage, ICU, HDU and other departments.

The chief minister said that a 24-bed cardiology emergency would also be set up. He added that three new emergency blocks and trauma centres would be established in Lahore having a capacity of 800 beds. He said that a new emergency block would be setup in the Services Hospital too, adding that the PTI government had started work on a 1000-bed new general hospital on Ferozepur Road. He said that the government had introduced Health Card facility for the people with funds worth more than Rs400 billion. “The Punjab government has made substantial increase in the budget of health sector,” he added. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to CM Hasaan Khawar, Punjab chief secretary, and other officers were present on the occasion.