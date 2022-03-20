Our Staff Reporter

Foundation stone of Emergency Block, Trauma Centre laid at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE   –  Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday laid the foundation stone of new Emergency Block and Trauma Centre at Jinnah Hospital.

The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs7.75 billion and completed by June next year.

The new Emergency Block and Trauma Centre will have 250 beds and eight floors. It will include the departments of medical and surgery triage, ICU, HDU and other departments.

The chief minister said that a 24-bed cardiology emergency would also be set up. He added that three new emergency blocks and trauma centres would be established in Lahore having a capacity of 800 beds. He said that a new emergency block would be setup in the Services Hospital too, adding that the PTI government had started work on a 1000-bed new general hospital on Ferozepur Road. He said that the government had introduced Health Card facility for the people with funds worth more than Rs400 billion. “The Punjab government has made substantial increase in the budget of health sector,” he added. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to CM Hasaan Khawar, Punjab chief secretary, and other officers were present on the occasion.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

NA Speaker asked to start no-confidence proceedings on Monday

Islamabad

Crooks, traitors falling in a trap, PM tells supporters

Lahore

Character building guarantor of nation building, says Sarwar

Islamabad

Release of lawmakers ‘imprisoned’ in Sindh House be ensured: Fawad

National

Sindh House attacked on PTI leaders’ nod, claims Aftab Sherpao

National

KP CM directs to start work on Cadet College in Dir

Lahore

681 lady police recruits pass out

Lahore

Hasaan blames Opp for attempts to sabotage OIC foreign ministers’ meeting

Lahore

Those impeding national development will get nothing: CM

National

Chitral, Karak, suitable for olive production: KP Governor

1 of 444

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More