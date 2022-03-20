I haven’t seen Lahore pitch yet, but not expecting a bouncy one: Smith

LAHORE – Australia vice captain Steve Smith has said that he hasn’t seen Lahore pitch yet but believes that it will be similar to the first two Tests played in Pindi and Karachi.

After the opening Test match in Rawalpindi ended in a draw, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan’s heroics helped the hosts pull off an unbelievable draw in the second Test match at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi. “I haven’t seen the Lahore pitch yet, but I am not expecting a bouncy pitch. I think the pitch will be similar to the first two Test matches,” Smith said this while addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the third and final Test here at the Gaddafi Stadium from March 21.

The third-ranked ICC Test batter said that the Australian team prefers to play Test matches in challenging conditions, and they like to come here and play on different pitches. “I tried to play long innings on these pitches but could score around 70. Despite hard work, I kept getting out, and I was definitely very disappointed, but I hope I succeed to play long innings in Lahore Test,” he added.

Talking about Karachi Test and his performance in the match, Smith praised the Pakistan team’s performance as they pulled off a draw and said he tried to play reverse swing while staying in position. “In the Karachi Test, Pakistan played 172 overs in the fourth innings and batted brilliantly. We came very close to winning the Karachi Test, but we missed many chances,” the Aussie batter said and added: “When Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf tried the reverse swing, I tried to play in position.”

Praising Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was phenomenal for Men in Green, scoring 196 runs in 425 balls to draw the match for Pakistan. Smith said: “Babar Azam played an extraordinary innings in the Karachi Test and set many records during his innings. He is among the top five batters. He played very well against our spinners,” he said and added: “Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafiq also played well in the fourth innings.”

The right-handed batter said that the historic series between Pakistan and Australia is being played in the best environment. “So far, the series is going very well and is being played in a wonderful spirit Both the teams have played good cricket. The game is being played in the best environment,” Smith concluded.