Our Staff Reporter

IGP announces honorarium for best performing policemen

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has announced an honorarium to policemen for best performing under various divisions units, police stations and sub-offices, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. Some 2,147 personnel of police stations including the Eagle Squad who performed duty at various places during a visit of the Australian cricket team were nominated. Similarly, over 700 personnel of security divisions and special branch, employees engaged in 24-hour duty at the police facilitation center and more than 500 from Counter Terrorism Department and Islamabad Safe City were incorporated for the purpose. However, the IGP had already announced cash prizes for the traffic police workforce.  The purpose of announcing the honorarium was to recognise the services of personnel as well as to boost the morale of the force.

SSP (Traffic) awards ITP Education Team for excellent performance

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Saturday awarded ITP Education Team for showing excellent performance. SSP (Traffic) distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates to officers of the ITP Education Team for showing good performance.

The policemen awarded include Incharge Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed, Sub Inspector Sajjad Sheikh, ASI Azra Firdos, ASI Farzana, ASI Zahra Batool, Constable Liaqat Ali.

