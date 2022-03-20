News Desk

Imports decreasing while exports increased manifold: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin on Sunday said that country’s imports are decreasing while exports including services exports have increased manifold.

Addressing media in Islamabad, he said large scale manufacturing has witnessed 8.2 percent growth that indicates increasing growth rate.

The Finance Minister expressed hope that the overall growth rate of the country will be five plus at the end of current fiscal year.

Tarin said that Pakistan has upgraded seven points at world happiness index that shows improved economic conditions of the country.

He said factors counted in the index shows Pakistan has performed better in GDP, life expectancy level, generosity, social protection programs and perception of corruption.

The Minister said due to several economic measures of PTI government, our current account deficit has reduced to just 545 million dollars that was more than 20 billion dollars before we came into power.

