Our Staff Reporter

Industrialists laud plan to make Peshawar narcotics free

Peshawar – The Industrialists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday welcomed the provincial government proposed comprehensive plan aimed to make provincial metropolis Peshawar free of narcotics and assured full cooperation in this connection.
They praised the efforts of the administration in this regard, in a meeting of Industrialist Association Peshawar (IAP), held here at the Association office under the chairmanship of its president Imran Ishaq.
On the occasion Imran Ishaq said the provincial government has recently approved an inclusive plan aimed to stop drugs use and conduct an organised action against drug peddlers, which is highly appreciable. He lauded the efforts of Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud for devising a wide-ranging policy and getting it approved by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.
He expressed the hope that the policy would play a pivotal role in eradicating the menace of drugs from the society. The association president also said that effective action would be taken against drug users, especially the people supplying narcotics in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

