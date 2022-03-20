Islamabad Bulls win exhibition basketball match 

LAHORE -Islamabad Bulls defeated Islamabad Raptors by 69-57 in an exhibition basketball match in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. Top scorers for Bulls were Rizwan with 19, followed by Yasir with 18 and Ahmed with 16. Farhan was top scorer for Raptors with 22 points. The match was officiated by Yasir Ghafoor, Ch. Nadeem, Umer Mahmood and Rizwan Ul Haq. Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) in Collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) organized the exhibition match which was attended and witnessed by Qamaruddin Junejo, Deputy Director Sports CDA, Ouj E Zahoor, Secretary FBBA, officials of CDA and a sizable crowd.