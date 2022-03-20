Islamabad Serena Hotel marks 20 successful years with Nowruz and spring festival

ISLAMABAD – Serena Hotels celebrated a Nowruz and Spring Festival while marking the 20th anniversary of Islamabad Serena Hotel. The programme included cultural performances from across Pakistan, live music, displays of traditional artefacts, and a number of entertainment activities.

Nowruz, which means new day, is an ancient celebration of spring dating back to around 3000 years; and is celebrated by 300 million people belonging to different faiths and ethnicities across the world. The Nowruz celebrating countries particularly Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan participated in the celebrations by displaying their cultural heritage and offered their traditional cuisine.

The festival was attended by the members of diplomatic corps, government, armed forces, international agencies, corporate sector, media, and a large number of guests from all walks of life.

The hotel’s lush green lawns were exquisitely decorated with colourful fabrics and reed huts.

A large array of lavish Pakistani, Continental, Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines were served, where speciality chefs showcased their skills while serving the guests. The mouth-watering desserts attracted the guests to experience Serena’s delicacies along with a variety of beverages.

An amusement corner was dedicated for kids with exciting activities including camel & horse riding, jumping castles, trampolines, puppet shows and street magic. Cotton candy, ice-cream, and juice stations were an additional treat for the children, making the festival a truly memorable family day under the blue skies.

Michel Galopin, General Manager Islamabad Serena Hotel on the occasion said: “It has been a great pleasure to welcome you for the 20th anniversary of Islamabad Serena Hotel, and the celebration of Nowruz. I would like to thank all the guests for making this festival a huge success.”

Aziz Boolani, the CEO of Serena Hotels, said: “The two-decade journey would not have been possible without the support of our hardworking and dedicated associates. He offered a big thanks to the valued guests, government functionaries, local administration, law enforcement agencies and media for their support over these past 20 years.”

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan H.E Benedict de Cerjat, said: “I am very glad to join for the 20 years celebration of Islamabad Serena Hotel. I am truly fascinated by the culture and history of Pakistan specially the Indus Valley Civilisation.”

Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Tahir Sultan said: “Serena Hotels, as usual, has outclassed itself. This event was truly a memorable experience.

We were thrilled by the arrangements made for the 20 years celebration.”

Westminster Academy Principal Ms. Gulandama said: “It is a beautiful day to come out and celebrate the beginning of spring. My entire family loved the festivities.”