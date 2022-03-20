News Desk

Karachi: Robbers with toy guns thrashed by citizens

Two robbers with toy guns were caught red-handed and badly thrashed by citizens on Saturday in Karachi.

The robbers were caught by the citizens after they were fleeing snatching the valuables from the masses near Golimar’s Sanitary Market.  The robbers were badly thrashed by the citizens and later were handed over to the Karachi police.

The robbers in the initial investigation confessed to doing dacoities with the toy guns.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as in a recent incident, a lady teacher on Monday was looted outside her house in the metropolis.

As per details, the incident took place in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where two robbers riding a motorcycle targeted a woman outside her house and try to snatch a gold chain from her neck.

In a video available with ARY News, a robber can be seen following the woman and as she rang the bell of the house, he ambushed her to get the gold chain.

