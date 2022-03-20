KP CM directs to start work on Cadet College in Dir

peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to complete the process of land acquisition for Cadet College in Upper Dir as soon as possible so that physical work on the project could be started well in time.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on development schemes of Dir. Concerned administrative secretaries, senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and others attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan also directed the high ups of the Communications and Works Department to take concrete steps to complete construction of Chakdara Bypass Road by June this year. He said that the provincial government would provide all required funds for the purpose on priority basis.

While briefing the meeting about the progress on development projects, it was informed that PC-1 costing Rs6.9 billion had been prepared for the construction of 44km road from Patrak to Thal Kumrat in Upper Dir. Land acquisition process for construction of Talash Kalpanai Bypass Road in Lower Dir was completed. Moreover, bids had been received for the construction of 30km long Dir motorway which were being evaluated and the agreement for the project would be signed by mid-August.

The meeting was informed that hiring of faculty and other staff for recently inaugurated Timar Gara Medical College was underway. Similarly, apart from appointment of project director for the establishment of University of Dir, relevant committees had also been formed to further proceed the project.

Touching upon the projects in sports and tourism sector, it was informed that a site for the establishment of Dir Sports Complex had been identified and PC-1 of the project would be ready by end of this month. The meeting was informed that progress was also being made on Panjkora River Left Right Bank Canal project.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to complete all the projects as per the stipulated timelines and said that no delay would be tolerated in these projects of public welfare.