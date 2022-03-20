Largest property developer in the region Emaar honors “H&S Real Estate” for Top Sales Award for the year 2021

At the award night filled with performances and fanfare at the Dubai Opera House, H&S was given the award by Mr.Jamal-Bin-Theniyah – Chairman Emaar, Mr.Amit Jain Group CEO Emaar and Mr. Ahmad Thani RashedAl Matrooshi.

The ceremony started with H.E Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, the Founder of Emaar giving an inspiring speech and praising the efforts of all to achieve the sales figures that Emaar has achieved. Mr. Amit Jain Group CEO Emaar while praising H&S, stated that he expects H&S to do record sales in 2022.

Mr. Emad Haq, Vice-Chairman Haqsons Group (H&S), Mr. Saad Haq-Group CEO Haqsons (H&S) and Mr. Fahad Haq CEO, H&S Real Estate along with the team of H&S received the award in front of a packed Opera House.

Emaar Properties has had its best-ever year in 2021 and is geared up to better that in 2022. H&S has been consistently winning top awards for the last 6 years, amongst all the top developers of the country and would continue to strive for greater success.

H.E Mr. Mohamed Al Abbar always speaks from the heart and one speech he gives at the annual awards motivated us. H&S and it’s the team will be amongst the top year on year company in the country, said Emad Haq Vice-Chairman Haqsons Group.

