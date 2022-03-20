Our Staff Reporter

Miandad formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE – Former captain Javed Miandad was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain presented him with a commemorative cap and plaque.
Javed Miandad said: “I feel humbled and honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame. It is appropriate that these inductions are taking place when an international cricketer is at the helm of Pakistan cricket affairs as he understands better than anyone else the hard work and sacrifices a cricketer makes to reach to the top pedestal.
“Every time I stepped on to the field of play, I wanted to contribute for my team and country through my performance. To make this happen, I developed my own training and preparation plans using innovative methods visualising the oppositions and conditions I would encounter. I am delighted my efforts produced good results and I was able to serve my team and country with performances that made us a proud cricketing nation.
“One thing I did with great success throughout my career was to quickly forget my previous performance and switch focus towards the next challenge. Of course, I took learnings from the previous game into the next match and tried to improve, but I didn’t dwell on what I had achieved in the past matches. “I was fortunate to always have had excellent and outstanding contemporaries who supported and encouraged me and I want to especially thank the people of Pakistan for their overwhelming support and love till date. This always remained my inspiration and motivation in the pursuit for excellence.”
Faisal Hasnain said: “On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I want to congratulate Javed Miandad on his induction into the PCB Hall of Fame. This small gesture is a reward and recognition of his immense services towards Pakistan cricket and for providing unprecedented happiness to cricket fans all over the world.
“Whenever Javed Miandad batted, nothing seemed impossible. For his never-say-die approach, Miandad has left an everlasting impression on his fans and opponents who respect, admire and credit him for the way he constructed his career and played with dignity, pride and consistent performance.”

 

