MidCity President of Pakistan National Open Polo C’ship final today

LAHORE – Diamond Paints will face Newage Cables/Master Paints in the main final of the 1st MidCity President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields at 3:30 pm today (Sunday). According to JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, the chief guest at the final will be Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while renowned singers, showbiz personalities and celebrities will also be present there. Before the main final, the special events of tent-pegging as well as bikers show and gymnastic show will be held. The JPF chief said this biggest polo event of Pakistan is being participated by top foreign players from Argentina, Chile, England and Iran. Hopefully, like the challenging and interesting matches in the league round, the final will also be very exciting and enthralling one. One of the finalist teams, Diamond Paints, consists of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Guy Gibrat and Max Charlton while the other finalist team, Newage Cables/Master Paints, comprises Alman Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Vieri Antinori and Gonzalo Deltour.