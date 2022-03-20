News Desk

Minister for Religious Affairs highlights six guidelines for Ramadan broadcasts

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday has sent six guidelines to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan regarding Ramadan broadcasts.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs on tweeter said that the Minister for Religious Affairs wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the complaint of the public regarding Ramadan broadcasting, in which six guiding principles were explained.

The first is that religious programs during Ramadan Transmissions shall be anchored/presented only by religious well-versed and educated persons

The second is that Anchor/presenter and all the participants shall follow modesty in their dress code and appearance to honor the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.

Third, No person shall be allowed to discuss controversial religious or sectarian issues. Sanctity of religious personalities of all sects/religious communities shall be endures

Fourth, Game shows or recreational stuff shall not be aired immediately before or after Sehar/Iftar timings, moreover, the games and such stuff may not be the part of religious programs.

Fifth, Promotion of religious/sectarian harmony and propagation of Islamic teachings shall be prime focus of Ramadan transmissions.

The sixth guideline states that Unethical/immoral stuff, activity and advertisement shall not be telecast during the holy month of Ramadan.

 

