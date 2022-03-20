NA Speaker asked to start no-confidence proceedings on Monday

| We will not let OIC conference take place otherwise, warns Opposition

ISLAMABAD – The opposition parties Saturday warned the PTI-led government that if the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not tabled on Monday (March 21), then they would stage a sit-in inside the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adopts ‘undemocratic’ practices, the opposition would strongly offer resistance.

Shahbaz said that the NA Speaker should ‘come to his senses’ and he should not become party to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Don’t let democracy derail, otherwise neither history nor the people of Pakistan would forgive you,” Shehbaz said. “If the speaker fails to put the House in order, we will be compelled to stage a protest.” He added that the Opposition will not allow anyone to violate the Constitution.

Shehbaz said that before coming to power, Imran Khan used to stand atop a container and make tall claims about destroying the Opposition, but now he has understood that the no-confidence motion to oust him from the office will be successful.

Adding to Shahbaz’s comment, Akhtar Mengal said that the attack on the Sindh House was indeed a regrettable incident, adding that it was surprising how such incidents could take place in a high-security area like the federal capital’s Red Zone.

PDM chief Fazl said the Opposition would be standing by the truth as he predicted that their aim to oust the incumbent prime minister was near. But he regretted the abusive language some public office holders and government lawmakers used against the Opposition and disgruntled PTI MPs.

“We have neither taught the nation the politics of abuse nor our party workers,” a charged PDM chief lashed out at PM Imran Khan.

Fazl said he was against the incumbent prime minister since day one, but expressed hope of ousting the premier. He added that the PM will face “exemplary humiliation”. “When these [disgruntled MNAs] people used to board your aeroplane, you had said it was the voice of their conscience that compelled them to stand by your side. But now, you are calling them donkeys and mules,” he said while berating the premier.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the Speaker National Assembly to follow the constitution, law and rules and call the assembly session on Monday. Otherwise, the entire opposition will not let the OIC conference take place.

Chairman PPP said that Imran Khan has lost the confidence of the majority of members and his government is dissolved for all practical purposes. We are progressing towards the restoration of democracy. Imran first used foul language and now has resorted to use force. He first attacked the parliament lodges which are the extension of the parliament and yesterday attacked the federation by attacking the Sindh House. Imran Khan is conspiring against democracy by the use of violence and is creating a constitutional crisis. He wants to give an opportunity to the third force to intervene. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran who calls himself a sportsman so he should display a sportsman spirit and must not start ball tempering at the end of the inning.

Chairman Bilawal said that the Speaker wants to violate law, rules and the constitution. He must call the session on Monday so the proceeding of the no-confidence motion starts. If the session is not called or the no-confidence does not start after offering prayers and Fateha for the members who have passed away, then we will see how they are able to hold the OIC conference. The national and international situation demands for the law, rules and constitution to be followed. If this does not happen, then we will keep sitting there until we do not get our right.

Responding questions by the journalists, Chairman PPP said that Imran has been defeated and the bureaucracy is not bound to take any order from Imran Khan. The president should also not take any suggestion by Imran Khan. The entire lawyers’ community has filed a petition in the Supreme Court which is being heard.

Chairman Bilawal appreciated the Supreme Court for taking notice of the attack on the Sindh House. The opposition wants for the OIC conference to be held peacefully but the Prime Minister has ruined the environment. If the Speaker starts the no-confidence motion after the Fateha then there will be no problem, Chairman Bilawal said.

Meanwhile, The opposition parties Saturday said that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil would not be allowed to affect in any way the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC).

The opposition said it would warmly welcome the Foreign Ministers, delegates and other dignitaries of the Islamic world to Pakistan on the occasion of the 48th Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

In a statement, the joint opposition said the arrival of distinguished guests is a source of joy and pride for us, and said that they look forward to welcoming the esteemed guests.

They appreciated their spirit and determination that they were coming to Islamabad on the 22nd and 23rd March 2022 to deliberate upon the important issues facing the Islamic world, including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Representing the people of Pakistan, the United Opposition assured that the whole of Pakistan would warmly welcomed the participants on their arrival. During their stay in Islamabad, a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect and zeal would be ensured, they said. The opposition pledged to do its utmost to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests will be able to carry out their activities with full attention, dedication and determination.

They pointed out that to welcome and honor the distinguished guests of OIC, the United Opposition changed the dates of the Long March and directed its workers not to come to Islamabad before March 25. They assured that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the OIC in any way. The joint opposition hoped that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad would be pleasant and they will return home with good memories.