News Desk

Naumaan Ijaz shuts haters for rude comments on his video

Senior Pakistani actor Naumaan Ijaz is one of the most admired actors of the industry for his work and the strong characters he played. Recently the actor was much praised by all for the role of Mr. Shameem.

Naumaan Ijaz shared a video with fellow artist Bushra Ansari who is also a very talented, well experienced and a versatile actor of Pakistan. In the video they were having a laugh in a shopping mall in USA, while people dropped hilarious comments with love for the two legends of the industry. But there were also a few who started being rude and added some negative comments.

Naumaan Ijaz didn’t take it light and gave such people a reminder that how they should be talking to their elders. Giving them an educational slam.

Here’s the video that the actor shared with the caption, “Having fun with one and only Bushra Apa.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Muneeb Butt expresses absolute certainty, PM is not going anywhere

Entertainment

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to keep Dolly Parton on nominee list despite her opting out

Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe opens up on his relationship with Erin Darke

Entertainment

‘Spring Break’ returns to Miami Beach

Entertainment

Humayun Saeed praises ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’

Entertainment

Rental wedding dresses in high demand in twin-cities

Entertainment

Finland crowned world’s happiest nation for fifth year

Entertainment

Buddhists monks visit KP museum; scholars from Taxila visit heritage site Julian

Entertainment

KP bird lovers to highlight cage farming potential in creating livelihood for youth, womenfolk

Entertainment

Irish PM tests positive for Covid-19

1 of 22

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More