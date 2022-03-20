News Desk

‘No-confidence motion is democratic, constitutional right’: Khaqan Abbasi

Senior representative Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that no-confidence is a democratic and constitutional right. Whoever breaks the constitution; whether the speaker, the prime minister or anyone else, he will have to face article 6.

While addressing the public along with Ahsan Iqbal, he mentioned that it is necessary to implement the democracy, parliament and constitution in the country. The incumbent government does not care about the constitution, democratic values and parliament.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the no-confidence motion cannot be delayed. The government will have to face it. This is neither a senate election nor a GB election where money was used. The politics of the container has ended. The people want to leave the government and come in opposition. The speaker was biased from day one, and is still practicing the same patterns today.

He further added that foreign funding is the biggest example of money laundering. Today the NAB and FIA is silent. Imran Khan should tell that where is the person naming Shehzad Akbar?

