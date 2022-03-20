No-confidence motion to face failure: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Saturday said the no-confidence motion of the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan would go in vain.

“Everyone has the right of disagreement within the party but hopefully PM will convince the irked members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” he said while talking to media after the meeting of PTI District Advisory Committee of at Nankana Sahib. The minister was of the view that PTI and PDM should hold ‘Jalsas’ at separate places in Islamabad.

He said Nankana Sahib MNAs, PTI leadership and people had expressed full confidence in Imran Khan and would stand by him till their last breath. Shah said thousands of workers would attend PTI’s Jalsa in the capital on March 27. “Millions of people were expressing confidence in Imran Khan in the Jalsas held in every city.” To a question, he said Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was ranked first in the Gallup survey for his performance. About the protest at the Sindh house, he said, it should not have organised.