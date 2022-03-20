Staff Reporter

Pakistan reach Wheelchair Tennis semifinals

LAHORE – Pakistan has moved in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup at Antalya Turkey. In the semifinals, Pakistan would play against the winner of Asia Group B, either Australia or Iraq today (Sunday) at Magsaysay Tennis Academy. Earlier, Pakistan lost to Malaysia in the 2nd Round Robin Match by 0-3. The seven nations from Asia are competing in this ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier. The winner of all regions would qualify for World group event at Portugal next month.

