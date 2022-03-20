News Desk

Pakistan reports 375 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan witnessed 375 fresh Covid cases and one fatality in the previous 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,521,888 while the death toll is 30,329.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 33,225 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 375 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 506.

The NCOC said 286 additional recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,475,759.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 573,579, Punjab 504,393, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 218,629, Balochistan 35,458 Islamabad 134,951, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,214, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,664.

Of late, the NCOC announced withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

