Pakistan reports 483 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 483 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and two more fatalities. With the addition of 483 fresh deaths, the overall tally of cases has reached 1,521,513 while the overall death toll has reached 30,328. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.2 percent on Saturday morning. According to the countrywide breakdown of the cases, Sindh reported 266 cases during the past 24 hours, Punjab 105 cases and 2 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 80 cases, Islamabad 20 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 5 cases, Balochistan 4 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 3 cases.Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 1,857 more recoveries from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 1,475,472. There are 15,712 active patients in the country, of which 503 were in critical condition.