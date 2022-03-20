PCB inducts Javed Miandad into PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan cricketer and batting legend Javed Miandad was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame, PCB said Saturday.

Miandad was presented with a commemorative cap and plaque by PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain.

“I feel humbled and honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame,” PCB quoted the former cricketer as saying upon receiving the honour.

He termed the induction into the PCB Hall of Fame “appropriate” at a time when an international cricketer is at the helm of Pakistan’s cricket affairs, as he referred to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“He [Ramiz] understands better than anyone else the hard work and sacrifices a cricketer makes to reach to the top pedestal,” Miandad said.

He went on to say that every time he stepped into the field to play, he wanted to serve his team and the country through his performance, and for this he developed his “own training and preparation plans” using innovative methods by visualising the opponents and conditions he would face.

“I am delighted my efforts produced good results and I was able to serve my team and country with performances that made us a proud cricketing nation,” Miandad said.

“One thing I did with great success throughout my career was to quickly forget my previous performance and switch focus towards the next challenge. Of course, I took learnings from the previous game into the next match and tried to improve, but I didn’t dwell on what I had achieved in the past matches,” he concluded.

The last Pakistani cricketer inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame was Wasim Akram, who was presented with a commemorative cap and plaque by Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer.