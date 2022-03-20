Police to register murder case instead of suicide case to broaden probe into lady constable’s death

Islamabad – A day after recovery of the dead body of 20-year-old lady constable Iqra from the house of a superintendent of traffic police in capital, the police have decided to register a murder case against unknown killer, revealed a senior police officer while talking to The Nation on Saturday. The First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against an unknown killer, he added.

During the initial probe, it surfaced that lady constable Iqra, who was posted in Police Lines HQ, visited the residence of SP Islamabad Traffic Police Syed Arif Hussain Shah on Friday at 11am and later on died under mysterious circumstances, the senior officer said.

He added what the SP should have done was to alert local police about occurrence of the incident instead of attempting to cover up the issue and shifting the dead body of constable to hospital.

“The acts of the SP made the police investigators suspicious; therefore, we have decided to register a murder case instead of suicide case and to broaden the sphere of investigation to unearth the truth,” the senior police officer shared with The Nation.

When asked if the family of the deceased lady constable Iqra, who belongs to Karachi, is willing to pursue the case, the senior police officer replied, “No. The family doesn’t want to pursue the case of lady constable but the police will become applicant to unveil the hands involved in the heinous crime.”

Meanwhile, the special inquiry committee, formed by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, is still investigating the case and could not present its report within given time period of 12 hours.