PTI D-Chowk rally: PM Imran wants all records to be broken of public attendance

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Monday that he wants all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan.

While taking over his twitter handle, the premier said that we stand with what is right and condemn such shameless buying of politicians  souls by political mafias to protect their looted wealth.

It merits mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a “historic” rally at federal capital’s D-Chowk on March 27.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that Imran Khan has decided to hold a historic public gathering.

The minister said that the world will witness how Pakistani nation stands with their captain for its freedom and sovereignty.

In response to PTI’s call for March 27 rally, joint opposition has also asked its workers to reach the federal capitol by March 25 to “provide security” to its lawmakers

