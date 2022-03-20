PTI MNA claims PPP offered Rs160m to back no-trust motion

PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid on Sunday claimed the PPP offered her a Rs160 million bribe to support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement, the lawmaker said, “the PPP Punjab and Sindh chapters offered money.” She added the opposition party also promised that she will be allotted a reserved seat of the National Assembly after the next general elections.

Ms Wahid said she does not want to take a bribe, which, according to her, destroys not only the person who is receiving it but the entire posterity.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) served show-cause notices to its 14 members of National Assembly (MNAs) for joining hands with opposition for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The show-cause notice issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the MNAs have violated the party discipline and joined hands with opposition for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.