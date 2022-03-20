Punjab govt to set up 317 Ramazan bazaars across province

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced a Rs8 billion Ramazan package to provide relief to the masses during the fasting month.

In a statement, the chief minister said Rs8 billion funds have been earmarked for the package under which all essential food items will be available at subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars.

He said a 10 kilogramme flour bag will be sold for Rs375, adding 13 food items, including tomatoes, onions and potatoes will be available at subsidised rates at these markets.

CM Buzdar said as many as 317 Ramazan Bazaars will be functional across the province from 25th of Shaban. The markets will remain open from 9am till Iftar, he pointed out.

He said the special package is aimed to provide relief to the weak segments of society, vowing that he would himself monitor the Ramazan package.

The chief minister said a subsidy Rs1.250 billion will be provided on fruits, vegetables and pulses.