News Desk

Punjab govt to set up 317 Ramazan bazaars across province

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced a Rs8 billion Ramazan package to provide relief to the masses during the fasting month.

In a statement, the chief minister said Rs8 billion funds have been earmarked for the package under which all essential food items will be available at subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars.

He said a 10 kilogramme flour bag will be sold for Rs375, adding 13 food items, including tomatoes, onions and potatoes will be available at subsidised rates at these markets.

CM Buzdar said as many as 317 Ramazan Bazaars will be functional across the province from 25th of Shaban. The markets will remain open from 9am till Iftar, he pointed out.

He said the special package is aimed to provide relief to the weak segments of society, vowing that he would himself monitor the Ramazan package.

The chief minister said a subsidy Rs1.250 billion will be provided on fruits, vegetables and pulses.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Accidental fire broke out at Sialkot Garrison, no loss incurred: ISPR

Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry: PTI dissidents to face lifetime disqualification

Islamabad

Speaker bound to call NA session within 14 days of requisition: Marriyum

National

PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Malakand today

National

Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund faces financial problems

Islamabad

PTI D-Chowk rally: PM Imran wants all records to be broken of public attendance

National

Egyptian foreign minister arrives to attend OIC-CFM

National

Pakistan reports 375 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

NA Speaker asked to start no-confidence proceedings on Monday

Islamabad

Crooks, traitors falling in a trap, PM tells supporters

1 of 270

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More