Our Staff Reporter

Punjab minister for social welfare lays foundation of DHQ Hospital Attock

Attock – Laying the foundation stone of Medical Service Unit at DHQ Hospital Attock, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that his ministry is utilising maximum available resources to help the ailing community. He said that this unit, which will be built at the cost of Rs10 million, will facilitate patients who can’t purchase medicines from the market. He further informed that cardiology and thalassemia unit will also be established in this hospital. Moreover, a mother and child hospital is also under construction at the cost of Rs6 billion which will be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Yawar Bukhari said Attock has bagged the first position in the clean and green programme and the credit goes to its administration and public representatives. While talking about the prevailing situation, he said that no conspiracy can harm Imran Khan’s government.

