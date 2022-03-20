Our Staff Reporter

Remington Stars win in Polo League

LAHORE – Remington Stars carved out thrilling 7-6.5 triumph over Platinum Homes Tigers in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.
Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day from Remington Stars as he played outstanding polo and contributed with four fabulous goals while Bilal Hayat Noon banged in a brace and Basel Faisal Khokhar struck one. From Platinum Homes Tigers, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi fired in five goals while Aleem Tiwana scored one goal.
Remington Stars dominated the match right from the word go as they slammed in two goals each against one each by Platinum Homes Tigers in the first and second chukkers respectively to have 4-2 lead. The third chukker was then dominated by Platinum Homes Tigers, who struck two goals against one by Remington Stars to make it 4-5. Both the teams converted two goals each in the fourth and last chukker with Remington Stars winning the match by 7-6.5.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

I haven’t seen Lahore pitch yet, but not expecting a bouncy one: Smith

Newspaper

Miandad formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Newspaper

Rimsha Ijaz ahead in 5th PGF International Ladies Golf

Newspaper

Lift of PFF ban and elections top priorities: NC Head

Newspaper

Islamabad Bulls win exhibition basketball match 

Newspaper

Pakistan reach Wheelchair Tennis semifinals

Newspaper

Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis C’ship starts tomorrow

Newspaper

MidCity President of Pakistan National Open Polo C’ship final today

Entertainment

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to keep Dolly Parton on nominee list despite her opting out

Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe opens up on his relationship with Erin Darke

1 of 367

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More