Rimsha Ijaz ahead in 5th PGF International Ladies Golf

LAHORE – Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club Lahore played excellent tee shots and shots from the fairways which fetched her a respectable score of gross 76 and a two-round aggregate of 150 at the end of the second day of the 5th PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Golf Club on Saturday.

The international event was unfolded with the flag hoisting ceremony at Islamabad Golf Course attended by playing members of all three participating countries including Thailand, Qatar and hosts Pakistan and also present there were Zeenat Ayesha, Tournament Director, Fauzia Naqvi, Lady Captain of IGC, Managers of Inter Association Teams, Fauzia Naqvi, Mrs Mina Zainab, Ayesha Faizan and 80 competing girls and ladies giving the occasion a grand touch of affinity, fellow feeling and harmony.

The nearest challenger for Rimsha was the zero handicapper from Thailand, Mana Ssanan. This accomplished one from Thailand is now seeking honors in Pakistan too and looks all set for an ambitious battle against Rimsha in the final round on Sunday. Her aggregate score for two rounds was 151 and she is just one stroke behind Rimsha. Hamna Amjad of Karachi Golf Club was placed at a two-round score of 159, while Parkha Ijaz is at 163, Tehmina Ahmad at 166, Nada Mir of Qatar at 169 along with Ghazala Yasmin and Ana James Gill.

In the race for honors in handicap category 13-24, the front runner was Tabasum Sharif of Karachi Golf Club with a net score is 70 while at net 71 was Rafaqat Abjad of Rawalpindi. At net 72 were Laiba Ali Shah (Gymkhana), Shahzadi Gulfam (Punjab Police) and Sana Zeeshan (Margalla Greens). In handicap category 25-36, Nudrat Gillani of POF Wah came up with a net score of 66. At net 70 were Samina Ishtiaq (Rawalpindi) and Naveela Faheem (PAF Islamabad). Mina Zainab was at 72.

In Inter Association Team Match, Punjab team comprising Rimsha, Parkha, Suneya and Ghazala were leading with a team score of 325. Federal Golf Association Team having Tehmina, Sana, Salza and Shehar Bano were at a score of 374. Thitikrin of Thailand stood disqualified as she missed out signing her scorecard which is an essential requirement. It was indeed an uplifting and enlivening day for the ladies participating in this international event.