Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to keep Dolly Parton on nominee list despite her opting out

TENNESSEE – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced on Saturday they will keep singer Dolly Parton on their 2022 nomination list, despite Parton’s request to withdraw her name. “All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” a statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, posted to its official Twitter account, said. “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.

Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The statement added that Parton’s nomination to be considered for induction “followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered,” and her name was included in the ballots sent to its 1,200 voters earlier this month.

Sixteen other artists are also nominated this year, including A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie.

Earlier this week, in a statement shared on Parton’s social media accounts, the country star said that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” for the nomination, she didn’t feel she’d “earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she said.

The organization stood by its decision, however, saying, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has made an effort in recent years to nominate and induct artists who aren’t traditional rock artists but have made major contributions to popular music and influenced other musicians.