Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis C’ship starts tomorrow

LAHORE – The Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway from tomorrow (Monday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. The players from across the country will be seen in action in different age group categories including boys U–18 singles and doubles, girls U–18, boys U–16, boys U–14 singles and doubles, girls U-14, boys U–12, girls U–12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, U–8, U-6, seniors 40 plus doubles and seniors 50 plus doubles. Tournament Director Rashid Malik said that all the final matches of the competition will be played on March 25.