Shab-e-Barat observed with packed mosques

ISLAMABAD – The residents of capital observed Shab-e-Barat with packed mosques and rush in graveyards. A great number of families visited H-8 and H-11 graveyards to pay homage to the graves of their loved ones from dawn to dusk. Besides offering Fateha, they showered rose petals on the graves. Talking to APP on Saturday, Rana Munib said due to COVID-19 protocols, he could not visit the grave of his brother for last two years. Thanking Allah Almighty, he said due to relaxation in the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures, the citizens were celebrating first Shab-e-Barat with complete religious fervour.

A large number of people thronged mosques at night to attend religious gatherings, organised in connection with the celebration of Shab-e-Barat.

The rainfall on this blessed night made the weather pleasant.