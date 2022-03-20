Sindh House attacked on PTI leaders’ nod, claims Aftab Sherpao

peshawar – Demanding resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Khan Sherpao on Saturday claimed that PTI workers stormed Sindh House in Islamabad on the provocation of party leadership.

Addressing a news conference in Sherpao Charsadda, he said the political situation in the country is getting worse and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be held accountable for any eventuality. “Since Imran Khan has lost majority in the National Assembly, therefore, he should step down to end this crisis,” he maintained.

On the occasion Awami National Party leading workers Amjad Khan, Khushal Khan, Aimal Khan and Adam Khan announced joining the QWP along with their family members.

Aftab Sherpao said that PTI led federal government had lost majority in the National Assembly. “The country can descent into a civil war, if the PTI leadership continues to create hurdles in the war of the no-confidence motion.”

The QWP leader said that Imran Khan was a “selected” prime minister, who lacked the ability to deliver. He said the opposition parties faced pressure from the general public to play their role in dislodging the PTI government, which was imposed on the nation.

“The opposition did not have any personal enmity with Imran rather they are playing their due role to save the country from further destruction,” he said. The opposition, he said, is taking a constitutional step to oust the PM.

Aftab Sherpao said that Imran Khan should ensure presence of 172 lawmakers of the ruling alliance in the National Assembly to save himself from being ousted through the no-confidence motion instead of threatening to assemble one million supporters at D-Chowk in Islamabad on March 27.

“The people are mature enough. The incumbent government stands exposed. It failed to deliver on its pledges in the last three and a half years,” he said. Sherpao said that PDM is striving to rid the country of this incompetent government. He said the state institutions should play their role within the ambit of the Constitution.

The QWP leader said that a fresh election would be called as soon as the PTI government was sent packing, so that the people could elect their true representatives. He also questioned the role of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, saying that he had lost the trust of the opposition parties.

“The Speaker is the custodian of the House, but Asad Qaiser has lost his credibility. He has become controversial as he is attending the political meetings of the ruling party,” he added. He said the PTI introduced indecency in politics as its leaders were using indecent language against opponents. “This practice is against the political traditions of the country.