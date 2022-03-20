Speaker bound to call NA session within 14 days of requisition: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that it is stated in the Article 54 of the constitution that the Speaker of National Assembly (NA) is bound to call an assembly meeting within 14 days.

The PML-N leader, in a statement, said that the opposition filed the requisition of National Assembly for no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on March 8.

According to the filing date the last date for the speaker to call the meeting is March 22, she continued to say.

The PML-N spokesperson further said that if the Speaker does not call the NA meeting before the said date, he will be breaking the constitution of Pakistan.