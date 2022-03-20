Speaker summons National Assembly session on March 25

The National Assembly session has been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision to convene National Assembly session was taken during a meeting at the speaker’s house today.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while justifying a delay in the National Assembly session said that there was no space available for requisitioning the session on March 21. “National Assembly’s hall was not available after a motion was approved on January 21 for giving the space for OIC moot,” he said and added, “the hall will remain in use until March 23.”

He shared that he also approached for Senate’s hall on opposition’s requisition, however, it was also not available. “Chairman CDA and commissioner was also approached for alternative arrangements but none of them had the alternate place available for National Assembly session.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the leadership of opposition parties has instructed their parliamentarians to stay put in the capital to ensure their presence in a National Assembly session that could be convened on March 25 for voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition leaders said the speaker of the lower house of the parliament could convene the assembly session any time and directed the lawmakers belonging to their parties to stay put in Islamabad.

They said the speaker can not delay calling the session as per the law and Constitution.

The NA speaker is bound to convene the assembly session by Monday (March 21) after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8 by the joint opposition and he could not delay convening the session beyond 14 days.