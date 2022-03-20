Speaker to decide to call parliament session on no-trust move: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the National Assembly Speaker would decide to hold the session of the parliament for no-trust move. Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the discretionary powers of the Speaker that when he calls the session over the matter. The minister said the opposition knew very well that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers was going to be held in these days so they had submitted deliberately their no-trust move in these specific dates.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in no-trust move and the opposition would face the defeat badly.

Asad Umar said the prime minister had always highlighted the issue of Islamophobia at every international fora in an effective manner and the United Nations had passed its resolution and declared March15, as Islamophobia Day.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was immature that’s why he was giving irresponsible statements about OIC-CFM, adding he should avoid such statements.

He said it was not a good omen for the opposition to go against traditions just for their personal interests and should avoid politics on the sensitive issues.

To another query, he said the government would hold historical political gathering at D-Chowk in Islamabad on March 27.

He said many disgruntled members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in contact with the government and hoped that they would return to the party.