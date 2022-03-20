Those impeding national development will get nothing: CM Buzdar

Lahore – Parliamentarians from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s office on Saturday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership.

Overall political situation and ongoing development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that those creating hindrance in the process of national development would get nothing, adding that the government would continue competing with the mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The defeated elements have failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future as well,” he said and added that the opposition would face embarrassment and all their attempts to create anarchy would be foiled.

Usman Buzdar reiterated: “We are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will remain so.” He said that the opposition, by creating political instability and anarchy, was playing with the future of the nation as creating hurdles in the national progress was their main agenda.

Usman Buzdar said that government would deal with the negative agenda of the opposition with the support of people. He maintained that defeat was the destiny of the opponents as the public opinion was against them.

“No-confidence motion will meet failure like every conspiracy hatched by the opposition,” he stated.

Those who called on the CM included Latasob Satti, Peer Mukhtar, Mohiuddin Khosa, Samiullah Ch, Syed Raza Bukhari and others.

Punjab Assembly Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and PTI leader from southern Punjab Awais Dreshak were also present on the occasion.