86 volunteers donate blood for thalassaemia patients

peshawar – A total of 86 volunteers and students of different education institutes here on Sunday donated blood for thalassemia patients under treatment at Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital.

The blood donation camps were organised by the Hamza Foundation in different schools and colleges that were attended by large numbers of students, teachers and other volunteers.

During the camps, the paramedics’ staff of Hamza Foundation conducted screening tests of the attendees. The diagnostic tests conducted during the blood donation camps include CBC, ALT, total bilirubin, RPR, Hbs Ag, Anti HC, Anti HIV-I and II, HB Core Antibody, MP ICT and Nucleic Acid Test (NAT).

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Hamza Foundation, Ejaz Ali Khan said that the numbers of registered thalassemia patients in Peshawar have reached 1369. He said that thalassemia is a painful disease that causes death at an early age in case of no provision of blood or medication on time.

He also appealed to the philanthropists to join hands for blood collection and provide essential items for deserving thalassemia patients.