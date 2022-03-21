Administration suggests PTI, opposition to change Islamabad rally location

The district management of the capital city has suggested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition to change the location of their rallies scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

According to details, the district management has suggested the government to hold their rally at the Parade Ground parking of the capital.

On the other hand the district management has suggested the opposition to hold their rally at Sector H-9 of Islamabad.

The opposition has agreed to change the location of their rally only if the government will not be allowed to hold their rally at D-Chowk.

It merits mention here that Pakistan PTI has claimed to hold a “historic” rally at federal capital’s D-Chowk on March 27.

The minister said that the world will witness how Pakistani nation stands with their captain for its freedom and sovereignty.

In response to PTI’s call for March 27 rally, joint opposition has also asked its workers to reach the federal capitol by March 25 to “provide security” to its lawmakers